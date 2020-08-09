Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kelly Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kelly Services by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

