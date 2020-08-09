Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after buying an additional 951,061 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

