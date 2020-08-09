JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $19.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.95% from the company’s previous close.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE CNK opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

