Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KDDI CORP/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KDDI CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KDDIY. ValuEngine cut shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KDDI CORP/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of KDDIY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. KDDI CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

