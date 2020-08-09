Jefferies Financial Group Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $135.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $6,555,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $14,573,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

