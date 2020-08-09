Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $101,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

