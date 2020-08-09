Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $525.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $540.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $64,567,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146,088 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,342,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,011,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

