James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JRVR. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 0.51. James River Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 938.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,436,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

