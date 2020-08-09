Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 902,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

