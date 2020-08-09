Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin Sells 58,500 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IRDM opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,507,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 349,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

