Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Ronald E. Bruehlman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
IQV opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53.
Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
