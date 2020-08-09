Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Ronald E. Bruehlman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IQV opened at $160.75 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

