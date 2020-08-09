Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 202,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.