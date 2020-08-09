Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.