Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XENT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

