Intersect ENT Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

XENT stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

