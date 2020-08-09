International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

International Money Express stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 51.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

