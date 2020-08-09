International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
International Money Express stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $17.41.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
