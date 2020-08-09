International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 53.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 556.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,301 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,379,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.