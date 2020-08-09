International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 188 at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 188 ($2.31) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 376.25 ($4.63).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1.10. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($8.42).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

