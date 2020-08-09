Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $283,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

