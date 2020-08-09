Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $111.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NYSE:INSP opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,460. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,645,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $19,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $309,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

