Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Incyte stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

