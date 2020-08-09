Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In other news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

