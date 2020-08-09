Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $356.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.33 on Friday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.42 and a 200 day moving average of $321.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at $16,713,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,804 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

