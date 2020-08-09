Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $400.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.
