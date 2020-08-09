Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,256,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $400.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Illumina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

