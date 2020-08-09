IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Celestica (NASDAQ:CLS) Financial Survey

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and Celestica (NYSE:CLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IEC Electronics and Celestica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celestica 1 6 2 0 2.11

IEC Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Celestica has a consensus price target of $8.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.01%. Given IEC Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IEC Electronics is more favorable than Celestica.

Risk & Volatility

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celestica has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and Celestica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% Celestica -0.07% 5.10% 1.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IEC Electronics and Celestica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.57 $4.75 million N/A N/A Celestica $5.89 billion 0.18 $70.30 million $0.54 15.37

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than IEC Electronics.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats Celestica on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc. provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It serves the aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, healthtech, capital equipment, enterprise communications, telecommunications, servers, and storage businesses. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

