Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of ICHR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 647.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ichor by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

