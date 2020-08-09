HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCM. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
Shares of HCM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.10. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.
HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
