HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $200.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $264.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,090,985. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.