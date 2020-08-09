Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 156,397.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 284,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

