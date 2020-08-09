Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.