HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) & Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Financial Analysis

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisitions N/A 27.35% 0.48% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76%

This table compares HL Acquisitions and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 2.40 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -2.40

HL Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HL Acquisitions and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisitions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

HL Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than HL Acquisitions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HL Acquisitions beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

