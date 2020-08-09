Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Lowered to $112.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

HRC opened at $96.45 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,748,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

