Head to Head Comparison: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Travelzoo and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -76.53% -11.53% Fluent -0.81% 0.46% 0.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Travelzoo and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Travelzoo presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.24%. Fluent has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Travelzoo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Fluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.64 $4.16 million $0.34 18.50 Fluent $281.68 million 0.52 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -96.00

Travelzoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Fluent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

