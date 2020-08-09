Head-To-Head Comparison: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Keppel REIT (NYSE:KREVF)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.56 $3.98 million $1.54 20.60 Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.