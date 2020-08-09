Head to Head Analysis: SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

This table compares SB One Bancorp and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB One Bancorp $96.65 million 1.80 $22.54 million $2.24 8.26 First Community $54.37 million 1.90 $10.97 million $1.45 9.57

SB One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. SB One Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SB One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SB One Bancorp and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB One Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75

SB One Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.87%. First Community has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given SB One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SB One Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of SB One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SB One Bancorp and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB One Bancorp 22.33% 10.39% 1.03% First Community 17.35% 7.93% 0.83%

Dividends

SB One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SB One Bancorp pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB One Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Community has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SB One Bancorp beats First Community on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; two branches in Essex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; one branch in Middlesex County, New Jersey; one branch in Union County, New Jersey; and one branch in Queens County, New York. The company was formerly known as Sussex Bancorp and changed its name to SB One Bancorp in April 2018. SB One Bancorp was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.