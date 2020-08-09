HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at TheStreet

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of FUL opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.80. HB Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 1,771.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

