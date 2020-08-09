Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price objective increased by BWS Financial from $52.50 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

