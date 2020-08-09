Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HA. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $588.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hawaiian by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

