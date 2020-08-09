GWM Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,486,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,568,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

