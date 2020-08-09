GWM Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,106 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

