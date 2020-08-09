GWM Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMI opened at $25.46 on Friday. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

