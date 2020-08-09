GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 128.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

