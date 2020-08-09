GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 755.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 49.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 3.53. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

