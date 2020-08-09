GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,100 Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Opes Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPES. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Opes Acquisition by 1,159.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Opes Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Opes Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPES opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Opes Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

