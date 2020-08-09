GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

NYSE:SWK opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

