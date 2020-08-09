GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,532,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 257,180 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,755 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $7,587,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 241,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $28.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

