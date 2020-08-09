GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

