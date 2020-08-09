GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,791,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

