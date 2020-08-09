GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 747.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

