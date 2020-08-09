GWM Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 3,188.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Renasant by 47.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.30. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.